Chennai: Five men held for robbing mobile shop owner

Published: 27th December 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly for robbing Rs 13 lakh worth US currency from a mobile shop owner and investigations revealed that the man’s friend had staged the act.S Jaffar Shadik (27), runs a cell phone shop at Ellis road at Triplicane, and his friend Mohammed Thameem Ansari owns a similar shop nearby. “Jaffar Shadik used to send Mohammed Thameem Ansari to purchase mobiles and accessories from Thailand,” said police. 

On Monday, the duo were travelling on a two-wheeler to Chennai International Airport. While they were near Army quarters in Teynampet, at around 9.30 pm, four men on two bikes blocked the duo. They allegedly threw chilli powder and hit the duo with an iron rod and escaped with the cash bag which had $17,900.

Based on the complaint from Jaffar, the Teynampet police combed through the CCTV footage and identified the robbers. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mohammed Thameem Ansari had staged the robbery act, in order to swindle the money from Jaffar Shadik. The Teynampet police registered a case and arrested Mohammed Thameem Ansari (27), Manoharan (28), Vignesh (23), Karthik (25) and Arun Kumar (21), all hailing from Vyasarpadi.

