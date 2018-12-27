Food, farce & fatigue

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

Menwearing orange, red or black tee and zipping across streets on bikes, carrying packets of food, have become a common sight now, especially over the last one year. What we have failed to notice is how these delivery companies employ people. The “delivery boys” working with prominent companies like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats take orders not from their bosses, but from a mobile app.

That, perhaps, is the only benefit they enjoy. Most of these food delivery companies have formalised a controversial form of employment — where workers are paid based on the quantum of work they do, and not an assured monthly salary. For instance, if a delivery agent has to stay away from work for a week, due to emergencies, he will get no salary.

The other perks and employment benefits that most salaried employees get are out of reach for them. However, this isn’t a model that was started by these food delivery companies. This is a part of the larger concept called the gig economy —a job market that encourages short-term contracts or freelance work — that most countries in the world, including India, are moving towards. It was cab aggregators like Ola and Uber who popularised this model in India.

Madras Institute of Development Studies professor M Vijayabaskar compares this trend to the ‘piece rate system’ that was prevalent in the post-Industrial revolution era. “In sectors like the garment industry, where people began realising that the ‘piece rate’ structure was exploitative and resulted in bodily harm, they fought against it and in favour of a time rate system, which guaranteed minimum wages under a fixed time period.”

“What some delivery executives see as flexibility or freedom is merely the lack of a standard wage structure,” Vijayabaskar explains. “While there is, indeed, an option to ‘log out’ as they please, the decision will prove costly for the workers.” This argument is not without reason. Recently, a few food delivery companies decided to cut down the compensation paid to delivery agents, provoking widespread anger and displeasure among the workers.

Looking back at his 1.5-year stint as a delivery executive with Swiggy, Ravikumar (name changed) claims what attracted him was the flexibility the job offered. “I have a three-year-old daughter... I thought I can do this job at my own convenience and also spend time with her,” he laughs. Things did not go as Ravikumar had planned.

Over the last six months, Swiggy reduced the compensation it paid to delivery executives from `40 to `36 and then `35 per delivery. It also reduced the payout on batch deliveries — where executives collect more than one order from a restaurant and delivers it to several houses in the neighbourhood — from `20 to `10. Again, this isn’t a new trend. It’s in keeping with the formula followed by cab aggregator apps, claim experts — lure executives or drivers with high incentives and then lower it gradually.

Swiggy does incentivise extra work. For instance, workers who reject less than 10 orders in a week become eligible for a weekly incentive. So do those who work seven out of ten weekdays during the peak hours. But neither the payout nor the incentives take into account the money spent on fuel by executives. That is entirely the burden of these executives.

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT

The incentive structure of these food delivery companies is like a carrot that is dangled in front of a horse. More often than not, the horse will run towards it and with it, taking the rider to the finish line. Ravikumar ran just like that during the rainy season, when there was a rain surge fee that ranged between `20 and `75. He ended up working up to 12 hours a day in rain and heat, using his own bike and spending money on fuel. Ravikumar felt he was doing it “by choice.”

“The enterprising self”, as Vijayabaskar puts it, is a concept where an individual is moulded to believe that the onus is upon him to make it or break it. “The emphasis is on the individual to achieve things...,” says Vijayabaskar. “The organisations assume no responsibility in the evolution of their workers. They offer no scope for growth, no promotions and there is no way for them to climb up the corporate latter. Yet... it’s in your hands.”

“It’s impossible for a worker to put in just eight hours and still gain incentives,” says T Venkat, a blogger on labour issues. “These incentives are designed in such a way that a worker will have to put in a minimum of 12 hours,” he claims. “At this point Swiggy is still gainful employment provided you are willing to put in 12 hours of work a day. The problem will come when the company starts looking to make substantial profits. Then the margins will be cut and employees will feel the pinch.”

While cab drivers working for aggregators have unions now, there is none yet for those working with food delivery companies. Bhaskar, who has been working with Swiggy for the last eight months recalls: “I tried to gather about 10 of my colleagues at a local park to discuss the reduction in delivery payout that happened recently. Only seven of them came and we were simply discussing the issue. By then, I got a call from the Swiggy office. I was told to approach the office directly if I had any complaints.”

SWIGGY’S RESPONSE: 'many benefits provided to agents'

■ When contacted, a company spokesperson said that “Swiggy had ensured the welfare of its delivery executives through a slew of benefits”

■ In a statement mailed to Express, it said: “The benefits and compensation that Swiggy offers is the best in the industry and consistent for all its delivery partners across 50+ cities”

■ "Earlier, Swiggy had rolled out a delivery partner focused program called ‘Swiggy Smiles’, which provides its 1,20,000 strong partners with a host of benefits for their welfare and motivation. A first of its kind initiative in this space, the program rewards them with vouchers and special privileges, that can be earned based on various parameters like attendance, order completion and their tenure with the food delivery platform,” the statement added

■ In addition, benefits like accident and medical insurance, on-call doctors for them and their family, educational scholarship programmes for them and/or their children are also on offer, among other benefits, the statement claimed