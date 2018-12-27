Government told to respond to plea seeking shelter for homeless

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the State government on a petition seeking temporary shelters and blankets to the homeless during winter. A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam, before which a PIL from one M Muruganantham, an advocate, came up, directed the government counsel to file an explanation by January 29.

The bench cited Supreme Court orders and the earlier directives given by it. According to the petitioner, thousands of people cannot afford the luxury of having a roof over their head and these homeless are struggling under bad weather conditions.