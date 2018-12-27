Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Manali Petrochemicals stops operations at its plant

The company said it received a notice from the CPCB under the Environment Protection Act, 1985 seeking to stop operations of plant 1 'citing certain shortcomings'.

Outside view of refineries in Manali(EPS file photo used for representational purpose only)

CHENNAI: Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has stopped operations at one of its plants here following a directive from Central Pollution Control Board citing "certain shortcomings."

"The company is addressing the issues and also has taken necessary actions for suspension of the order," it said.

Following the initiative to suspension of the order, the operations of the have been stopped in compliance with the notice sent by CPCB, it added.

However, the operations of the Plant II remain "unaffected".

The company's plant one is located at Ponneri High Road, Manali while the unit II at Sathangadu village, Manali, Chennai.

Manali Petrochemicals produces propylene glycol and related chemical substances.

It is the only Indian manufacturer to produce propylene oxide, the input material used for the derivative products, the company website said.

Propylene glycol is commonly made use in pharmaceuticals, food and flavour and fragrance industries and also in production of polyester resins, brake fluids in automobiles.

Shares of Manali Petrochemicals ended at Rs 32.30 a piece up by 0.62 per cent over previous close in BSE.

 

