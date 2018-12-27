Home Cities Chennai

New bypass via OMR to reduce travel time to Puducherry by 30 minutes

The 4.67 km Kelambakkam bypass will have openings at medians at two locations.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Construction works along the Tiruporur Bypass on Wednesday | Tamizharasi Kannan

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel time to Mahabalipuram and Puducherry via Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will soon reduce by 30 minutes with the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) commencing works for building two six-lane bypass roads at Kelambakkam and Tiruporur.  The two bypass roads along OMR will allow motorists heading to Mahabalipuram to skip highly congested Kelambakkam and Tiruporur junctions, besides providing connectivity to ECR - OMR link roads. The TNRDC has taken up the works at a cost of Rs 201 crore. 

Even as the Phase II widening of OMR between Siruseri and Poonjeri is delayed owing to issues in land acquisition, TNRDC has commenced the bypass works as Kelambakkam and Tiruporur junctions witness huge traffic congestion during office hours. Particularly, on weekends and festive seasons, vehicles get piled up for about 2 to 3 km at the junctions as OMR has link roads to Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and East Coast Road (ECR). 

The proposed Kelambakkam bypass road will start at Pudur on OMR and end at Thaiyur village covering 4.67 km without touching Kelambakkam junction, while the 7.45 km long Tiruporur bypass road will connect Kalavakkam village with Thandalam, skipping Tiruporur junction.

“The bypass road from Pudur will pass thorugh Kelambakkam - Kovalam road and Tiruporur bypass will connect with Tiruporur - Nemmeli road. Thus, motorists from Mahabalipuram and Kovalam on ECR can reach OMR without entering Kelambakkam and Tiruporur junctions,” said a senior official from TNRDC.
As part of the road work, soil road has been formed for about 1 km at Kalavakkam and Pudur villages along OMR. With a major bridge and two minor bridges, the road will pass through Padur, Kelambakkam, Thaiyur B, Kalavakkam, Tirupporur and Thandalam villages. 

“The 33-metre width six-lane dual carriageway bypass will have 10.5-metre carriageway on both sides, along with 1.5 metres paved shoulder and two metres earthen shoulder for two-wheelers and pedestrians. 
For college students and locals of Pudur, a pedestrian underpass will come up at Hindustan Engineering College at Pudur, while vehicular underpass at Kovalam road providing connectivity to East Coast Road,” added the official. 

The 4.67 km Kelambakkam bypass will have openings at medians at two locations. The Tiruporur bypass will get openings at the medians at OMR Amla, SARE apartment and salt factory, added sources.
According to official records, the vehicle volume on OMR exceeded 80,000 a day and is expected to reach one lakh by the next three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahabalipuram Puducherry OMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp