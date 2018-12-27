New bypass via OMR to reduce travel time to Puducherry by 30 minutes

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel time to Mahabalipuram and Puducherry via Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will soon reduce by 30 minutes with the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) commencing works for building two six-lane bypass roads at Kelambakkam and Tiruporur. The two bypass roads along OMR will allow motorists heading to Mahabalipuram to skip highly congested Kelambakkam and Tiruporur junctions, besides providing connectivity to ECR - OMR link roads. The TNRDC has taken up the works at a cost of Rs 201 crore.

Even as the Phase II widening of OMR between Siruseri and Poonjeri is delayed owing to issues in land acquisition, TNRDC has commenced the bypass works as Kelambakkam and Tiruporur junctions witness huge traffic congestion during office hours. Particularly, on weekends and festive seasons, vehicles get piled up for about 2 to 3 km at the junctions as OMR has link roads to Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and East Coast Road (ECR).

The proposed Kelambakkam bypass road will start at Pudur on OMR and end at Thaiyur village covering 4.67 km without touching Kelambakkam junction, while the 7.45 km long Tiruporur bypass road will connect Kalavakkam village with Thandalam, skipping Tiruporur junction.

“The bypass road from Pudur will pass thorugh Kelambakkam - Kovalam road and Tiruporur bypass will connect with Tiruporur - Nemmeli road. Thus, motorists from Mahabalipuram and Kovalam on ECR can reach OMR without entering Kelambakkam and Tiruporur junctions,” said a senior official from TNRDC.

As part of the road work, soil road has been formed for about 1 km at Kalavakkam and Pudur villages along OMR. With a major bridge and two minor bridges, the road will pass through Padur, Kelambakkam, Thaiyur B, Kalavakkam, Tirupporur and Thandalam villages.

“The 33-metre width six-lane dual carriageway bypass will have 10.5-metre carriageway on both sides, along with 1.5 metres paved shoulder and two metres earthen shoulder for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

For college students and locals of Pudur, a pedestrian underpass will come up at Hindustan Engineering College at Pudur, while vehicular underpass at Kovalam road providing connectivity to East Coast Road,” added the official.

The 4.67 km Kelambakkam bypass will have openings at medians at two locations. The Tiruporur bypass will get openings at the medians at OMR Amla, SARE apartment and salt factory, added sources.

According to official records, the vehicle volume on OMR exceeded 80,000 a day and is expected to reach one lakh by the next three years.