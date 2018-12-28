6 People you'll meet on new year's eve

Rochana Mohan By

There comes a moment at every New Year’s party, when everyone begins to reminisce about the last year. Usually, we just share a few nice things and not provide a chronological list of all the wonderful things, big or small, to the other person. Enter the GratiDude, who explain how his year was better than your year, not only because of his promotion and his gym-body, but also because he helped a cat cross the road once, and because he met more chicks than you did.

And while the humble-brag is a move that I love, the rule here is that if you can talk about how you got two chicken dinners in PUBG, then I can talk about how I DIY-ed a vase using crayons and an empty bottle of rum. We all measure success differently, my friend.

The Couple

There’s a story that if a couple kisses on midnight of New Year’s eve, they’ll be together forever. There’s also a story that says if you kiss a frog, they’ll turn into a prince, but all my exes have remained the same after a little lip-action. But, this couple will not let the other out of their sight from 11.45 pm to 11.59 pm. They’ll shadow each other everywhere, almost like if their significant other doesn’t see them at midnight, they’ll kiss the nearest human because they have to.

And when midnight comes, it’s not a cute peck and ‘I love you’, rather it’s a full-blown make-out session on the dance floor while people are celebrating. Once I saw a friend look at the couple, shrug, and envelope them in a rather uncomfortable group hug. If I remember correctly, I think his resolution was to have a threesome.

Jaded Jagdish

This is the Indian version of a Debbie Downer. Everyone is having a good time, but that is before Jaded Jagdish decides that he is going to complain about the socio-political condition of India. And while being woke is important at a time where ignorance can lead to serious ramifications, I don’t want to discuss the five-state loss by the BJP and the policies that led to the loss.

The only thing that I’m losing right now is my buzz, Jagdish. You can find Jagdish sitting in the corner of the room, grumpily sipping his drink, or angrily debating, spittle and rum flying out of his mouth. But at the end of the day, we enter the New Year with a little more knowledge and more wary of authority figures.

‘Party’ Animal

This is us at City Express in a nutshell. While there are masses of sweaty bodies rubbing against each other in a vodka-fuelled frenzy, we are tucked in bed by 10.30 pm with a warm scented candle and a nice book. When the New Year arrives, we call our parents and our friends, keep the phone away at arm’s length as they scream and shout, and then we’re asleep by 12.30 am, so that we can get our much-needed eight hours of sleep. Some may say we don’t have social lives. They’re right. But, we love staying in, and a New Year isn’t going to change that.

Got To Get

It Do you know that emotion at the end of an exam, when you’re at the last question on a topic you didn’t know anything about, and you just decide to write whatever comes to mind, because it’s the last question and it’s not like the examiner had the mental strength to sit through the last three pages anyway? That’s the mentality of this person.

They will incessantly flirt with you in a last-ditch attempt to bed you. When things get futile, they’ll pull — my most hated move — the ‘I’ve loved you all these years, so let’s do it’. However, it’s common practice for most people to reject these individuals, but don’t feel sorry for them, they’ll find another person with the same mentality and it’s a Happy New Year for everyone.

New Year’s New Personality

On other days, Ananya’s personality can be summed up by that emotion you feel when you see a slug in your house after the rains — you’re grossed out, unhappy, and you want to kill it. She must think, then, that this party is a masquerade ball, because she’s got a new mask on both her faces. But as we’re all consumed by the New Year’s ‘spirit’, we assume that the way she’s acting is the new norm, until you meet her a few weeks later and realise that there’s a reason you buy salt in bulk. Just put up with her new personality until she can’t put it up anymore.