An outdoorsy haven for writers 

Chennai’s most loved Writer’s Cafe opened its fourth branch on Kasturibai Nagar Third Main Road in Adyar on Wednesday.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

The cafe has books and stationery from Higginbothams

By  KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai’s most loved Writer’s Cafe opened its fourth branch on Kasturibai Nagar Third Main Road in Adyar on Wednesday. Like all its other branches, this outlet also employs acid-burn survivors and people from the Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu.“It is a neighbourhood-friendly cafe where residents can drop in for a friendly chat over a cup of coffee or kids can complete their homework while munching sandwiches. Also, this is the first branch of Writer’s to have an outdoor seating facility,” said corporate chef, Karan Manavalan.

The new branch of Writer’s Cafe will be
the first one to have an outdoor seating
facility   Tamizharasi Kannan

Like the other three outlets, this cafe has books and stationery from Higginbothams stacked on the shelves inside the cafe. With a seating capacity of 60 (30 indoor and 30 outdoor), this branch will serve cold-pressed juices with no sugar or water. 

Talking about their new menu, which will come into effect from January 1, Karan said, “The menu will have a South-East Asian influence.

We will introduce Japanese Teriyaki Chicken sliders and Korean Bulgogi among other dishes. Also, there will be new flavours of ice creams including Matcha, Green Tea and Milo.” 

Apart from this, the restaurant has a variety of sandwiches, pizzas, salads, desserts and ice creams.
One of the burn victims and pastry chef, M Maria recommends their traditional fruit jelly, chocolate cake, and Flammenkuchen.

Another branch at VR Mall in Koyambedu will be inaugurated next month. They plan to open a branch in Bengaluru and three more in Chennai in 2019.The average cost for two is `500.Timings: 9 am and 10.30 pm.

