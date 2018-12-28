Chennai Corporation seals two-star hotel for not paying property tax for 12 years

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation locked and sealed a two-star hotel in the city on Friday for evading property taxes running upto Rs 1.51 crores over 12 years.

Officials sealed this hotel located on Chamier's Road in the afternoon after serving multiples notices for payment of property tax. It is learnt that hotel has even ignored a Madras High Court order that came out in September this year, diecting the immediate payment of property tax dues.

“We have given the hotel management ample time to pay the taxes but they have repeatedly ignored us. So are forced to take these steps,” said a corporation official from Teynampet Zone, who was part of the team that sealed the hotel.

This ‘lock and seal’ breaks the lull in the Chennai Corporation's clampdown on property tax defaulters. Even before the recent revision of tax rates, the corporation's revenue department had been serving notices to high profile private and commercial defaulters and sealing premises.

Public shaming outside the defaulter's premises such as public announcements accompanied by drum beats were some of the methods that were employed to force the defaulters into paying their dues. Senior officials in the corporation said that such measures will make a comeback in the coming days at the doors of defaulters.