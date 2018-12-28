Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation seals two-star hotel for not paying property tax for 12 years

It is learnt that hotel has even ignored a Madras High Court order that came out in September this year, diecting the immediate payment of property tax dues It is learnt that hotel has even ignored a

Published: 28th December 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building. (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation locked and sealed a two-star hotel in the city on Friday for evading property taxes running upto Rs 1.51 crores over 12 years.

Officials sealed this hotel located on Chamier's Road in the afternoon after serving multiples notices for payment of property tax. It is learnt that hotel has even ignored a Madras High Court order that came out in September this year, diecting the immediate payment of property tax dues.

“We have given the hotel management ample time to pay the taxes but they have repeatedly ignored us. So are forced to take these steps,” said a corporation official from Teynampet Zone, who was part of the team that sealed the hotel.

This ‘lock and seal’ breaks the lull in the Chennai Corporation's clampdown on property tax defaulters. Even before the recent revision of tax rates, the corporation's revenue department had been serving notices to high profile private and commercial defaulters and sealing premises.

Public shaming outside the defaulter's premises such as public announcements accompanied by drum beats were some of the methods that were employed to force the defaulters into paying their dues. Senior officials in the corporation said that such measures will make a comeback in the coming days at the doors of defaulters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp