Home Cities Chennai

Chennai fast developing into a medical tourism hub: Edappadi K Palaniswami

In his speech, the Chief Minister highlighted how Chennai is fast developing into a medical tourism hub.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday inaugurated the 78th Annual National Conference of The Association of Surgeons of India (ASICON) that is being organised at the Chennai Trade Centre. A statement from the association said that over 14,000 doctors are participating in the conference and there are more than 350 exhibitors. The event is concluding on December 30.

In his speech, the Chief Minister highlighted how Chennai is fast developing into a medical tourism hub. “My Government has taken various policy decisions towards the same so that Tamil Nadu becomes a numero-uno State for providing healthcare facilities not only for our countrymen but also for everyone all over the world,” he said.

The event has returned to Chennai after 25 years and besides Indian delegates, international delegates from more than 35 different countries associated with SAARC Surgical Care Society, are participating. 
The major aim of this conference is to showcase latest developments in surgery which will help participants get future ready.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eddapadi K Palaniswami chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp