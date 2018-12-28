Chennai fast developing into a medical tourism hub: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday inaugurated the 78th Annual National Conference of The Association of Surgeons of India (ASICON) that is being organised at the Chennai Trade Centre. A statement from the association said that over 14,000 doctors are participating in the conference and there are more than 350 exhibitors. The event is concluding on December 30.

In his speech, the Chief Minister highlighted how Chennai is fast developing into a medical tourism hub. “My Government has taken various policy decisions towards the same so that Tamil Nadu becomes a numero-uno State for providing healthcare facilities not only for our countrymen but also for everyone all over the world,” he said.

The event has returned to Chennai after 25 years and besides Indian delegates, international delegates from more than 35 different countries associated with SAARC Surgical Care Society, are participating.

The major aim of this conference is to showcase latest developments in surgery which will help participants get future ready.