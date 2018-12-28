Home Cities Chennai

India should spend more on education: VIT chancellor 

Over 1,700 noted economists, academicians, experts in the field, research scholars and young researchers and students, took part in this conference, the statement said. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India should spend more on education as over 55 per cent of the population is under the age of 25 years, said G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, speaking at the inauguration of the 101st Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association, on Thursday. 

“In India, only four per cent of the GDP, was spent on education and the situation has remained mostly unchanged for the past 70 years. This has to be increased to at least 6 percent,” he said, adding that providing quality higher education to these youth would accelerate India’s development.

