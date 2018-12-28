Home Cities Chennai

‘Lack of toilets in school leads to open defecation’

The school children raised safety concerns after dark and that the complaints were not taken up seriously by the local police.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Children of the primary school in Perumbakkam, where families in urban informal settlements are resettled, are made to defecate in the open due to the lack of toilets in the school, according to petitions handed over by the children themselves to RG Anand, member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). He was on an inspection of the resettlement colony on Thursday.

“The first and foremost complaint from the children was that there are no toilets in the local schools and they were made to defecate in the open,” said Anand. The inspection was based on a complaint by Shivani Chaudhry, executive director, Housing and Land Rights Network, and Vanessa Peter, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities.

The children also raised safety concerns after dark and that the complaints were not taken up seriously by the local police. “We have forwarded the complaints to the local police and have asked them to take immediate action from here on,” said Anand. Residents also complained that they had only one PHC despite having about 13,000 families. Stating that they are planning to recommend a nationalised school for the children in Perumbakkam, Anand said action will be taken on their complaints within 30 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
open defecation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp