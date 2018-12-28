Home Cities Chennai

Now, another complaint against special officer Pon Manickavel

Recently, a group of officers claimed that Manickavel  had compelled them to file fabricated cases.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:25 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 50 staff of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, lodged a complaint against Pon Manickavel, who was recently appointed as a special officer to investigate the smuggling of antique idols from temples.

Recently, a group of officers claimed that Manickavel  had compelled them to file fabricated cases. Manickavel denied the allegations and said none of the officers, who filed the complaint, were actually investigating officers in any of the cases.

Now, around 50 staff of the HR&CE department met the DGP T K Rajendran on Thursday and handed over a complaint. They alleged that the special officer was filing false cases against the officials.

Pon Manickavel

