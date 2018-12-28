TMK to perform in Margazhi after four years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A video featuring a silhouette of a man appears on Facebook, and before we could start making any guesses, the familiar, mellifluous voice of noted Carnatic music vocalist TM Krishna soars and he renders Maha Kavi Bharathiyar’s ‘Parukulle Nalla Nadu’. The focus lights turn on and the Magsaysay awardee, seated in a red-cushioned chair, says, “Vanakkam. As you all know, for the last four years, I have not performed at the December ‘Margazhi’ festival.

This year I am making an exception, and what I believe is a very important exception. I will be singing...my only concert of December 2018, an evening where we are raising funds for Nalandaway and Chennai Children’s choir. I have known their work for many years now. Their work brings together and spreads access to education, creative thinking and art to many children across the country. Also, there is a big surprise for everyone during the concert.”

Krishna will be making an exclusive ‘Margazhi’ appearance today in aid of Nalandaway Foundation. Sriram, founder of Nalandaway, shares, “The foundation and its association with TM Krishna goes back a long way. He has been actively involved in all of our activities. In fact, the first concert of Chennai Children’s Choir (CCC) happened during the Urur Olcott Vizha in 2016. This year, when we were planning to have a fundraiser event, we approached him and he was quite ready. The ideation and planning for this concert began about five months ago.”

The foundation uses visual and performing arts to help children from disadvantaged communities in India, and their endeavour is to improve learning abilities, reinforce positive behaviour and help children soar high by enabling them to be creative and express themselves through arts.

About 50,000 children are benefited every year, and some of their projects include Art Labs, Arts for Healing and the CCC. “The concert is in benefit of CCC and other projects to fund training, travel, costumes and other relevant expenses,” he says.(The concert will be held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall, Harrington Road, Chetpet, today from 7 pm onwards. For tickets, visit bookmyshow.com)