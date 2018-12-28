Chennai traffic cop transferred for ‘ill-treating’ colleague

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable is facing a departmental enquiry after he allegedly ill-treated a head constable since the latter filmed him taking bribes from truck drivers. Police said head constable Vetri attached to the Intelligence Wing, was riding a bike in plainclothes on Tuesday night in Manali, when he spotted the traffic constable Senthil Kumar taking bribes from truck drivers.

“Vetri started clicking pictures (of Kumar taking bribes) in his mobile phone,” said a police officer. But Kumar saw this and soon picked a quarrel with Vetri. Police said Kumar also snatched Vetri’s phone and deleted all photos, despite Vetri showing his identity card.

Kumar also lodged a complaint against Vetri in the Manali police station, alleging that Vetri prevented him from carrying out official work.Later, Vetri took up the issue with his superiors and a departmental enquiry was initiated against Kumar, who has been transferred to the armed reserve wing.