Tree time in T Nagar

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : One of the busiest roads in the city is all set to become green in the New Year. For the first time in Chennai, more than 10 species of native trees will be planted on one stretch — Theagaraya Road on T Nagar, as part of Smart City project. While the existing trees along the 1.5-km stretch were pruned last month, the work on planting the fully grown saplings will begin next month, said an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The Care Earth Trust conducted a study on the age, species and health condition of the existing trees, and suggested species of trees to be planted. “So far in Chennai, a single stretch will not have more than two native trees. The issue here is that non-native tree species cannot withstand extreme conditions. Even during Vardah cyclone, 90 per cent of the uprooted trees were non-native. This green drive on Theyagaraya Road will set an example for other streets to follow,” said N Muthu Karthick, team leader (botany), Care Earth Trust.

“Around `33.8 crore has been invested in the construction of a pedestrian plaza on the stretch that will have pedestrian-friendly pathways in addition to benches and a play area on Theagaraya Road. For the project, natural shade is very important, so we have decided on indigenous species that provide more shade,” said a GCC official.

As many as 119 trees are already present on the stretch, of which six will be felled as they are over 60 years old and have become weak. More than 50 saplings of 16 species will be planted in January 2019.

According to the study report by Care Earth, trees that have been around for more than 50 years have developed a hollow core with its heartwood degraded, due to age and pests. These trees do not stand diseases or damage for long.

What’s aggravating this situation is that there is heavy damage to the root system due to the laying of ducts and other construction activities in the zone. As the arterial roots are cut off, the tree crown stands with reduced stability and anchorage.