Chennai: 15-year-old stabbed by unidentified man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by an unidentified man at his residence at Ayapakkam on Thursday night. The victim, V Jayakumar (15), is a Class 10 student of a government school in Athipattu and police are enquiring from his classmates if he had any previous enmity.

“Jayakumar was on the terrace of his house at Devi Nagar in Ayapakkam when the incident occurred. Jayakumar’s father Venu, a construction labourer, was talking to his neighbour when he heard Jayakumar cry for help. He and others rushed to the terrace and saw Jayakumar lying in a pool of blood,” said a police officer.

He was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital from where he was transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital since his condition was found to be serious. Police said Jayakumar had been stabbed in his chest, abdomen and legs. After many hours of being admitted at the Intensive Care Unit, he was shifted to the normal ward.

Though he is said to be out of danger, police said he is yet to gain consciousness to give more details on the attack. Meanwhile, Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and picked up Jayakumar’s friends, all juveniles, for interrogation. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the suspect could be around 20 years of age.