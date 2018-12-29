CM Palaniswami to inaugurate BAPASI book fair at Chennai on January 4

Home Cities Chennai

The book fair, which will begin on Jan 4 will be open till Jan 20 and is expected to have over 800 stalls.

CHENNAI: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the annual Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) book fair at the Nandanam YMCA grounds on January 4, according to a release from the association.

The book fair, which will begin on Jan 4 will be open till Jan 20 and is expected to have over 800 stalls. “Usually the book fair is open for 12-13 days but now we have increased it to 17 days so people who go to their natives for pongal can return and still visit the book fair,” said S Vairavan, president BAPASI.

The 42nd edition of the book fair will also feature a statue of ‘Tamil Thai’. “This statue will be unveiled by Minister for Tamil Official Language, K Pandiarajan,” said Vairavan.

Over 12 lakh people visited the book fair last year

and organisers are expecting the footfall to double this year.

“Close to 500 publishers and sellers will display books of new authors in all regional languages. We have also got calls from publishers based in Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala who want to take part in the upcoming fair,” said Vairavan.

