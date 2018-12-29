CGC repackages cancelled storm water drain tenders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is repackaging cancelled stormwater drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors. This comes after a section of contractors requested the civic body to split the tender packages to allow all classes of contractors to bid.

Of the Rs 124 crore of tenders which were cancelled earlier this month, the Corporation called for Rs 77 crore worth of tenders in packages this week. It is currently repackaging the remaining Rs 47 crore worth of tenders into sizes that will allow classes 3, 4 and 5 contractors to participate in bids.

“We heard the grievances of the contractors. So, we are planning to award works streetwise or by clubbing some small streets together,” said a senior official from the Storm Water Drain Department. Earlier, the Corporation bundled the Rs 124 crore worth of tenders into 36 packages. It is learnt that the civic body will be splitting the works into over 75 packages this time around.

The Corporation has also dismissed calls by a section of contractors to do away with package tenders as ‘impractical’. Officials pointed out how monitoring many contractors will become cumbersome and quality will suffer. “How many plants can the Project Management Consultant visit every day and assess. Quality is our top priority and we cannot compromise on that”, said a senior corporation official.