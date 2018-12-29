Home Cities Chennai

CGC repackages cancelled storm water drain tenders

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is repackaging cancelled storm water drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is repackaging cancelled stormwater drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors. This comes after a section of contractors requested the civic body to split the tender packages to allow all classes of contractors to bid.

Of the Rs 124 crore of tenders which were cancelled earlier this month, the Corporation called for Rs 77 crore worth of tenders in packages this week. It is currently repackaging the remaining Rs 47 crore worth of tenders into sizes that will allow classes 3, 4 and 5 contractors to participate in bids. 

“We heard the grievances of the contractors. So, we are planning to award works streetwise or by clubbing some small streets together,” said a senior official from the Storm Water Drain Department. Earlier, the Corporation bundled the Rs 124 crore worth of tenders into 36 packages. It is learnt that the civic body will be splitting the works into over 75 packages this time around.

The Corporation has also dismissed calls by a section of contractors to do away with package tenders as ‘impractical’. Officials pointed out how monitoring many contractors will become cumbersome and quality will suffer.   “How many plants can the Project Management Consultant visit every day and assess. Quality is our top priority and we cannot compromise on that”, said a senior corporation official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stormwater drain stormwater drain tenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp