Magistrate, Assistant Jail Superintendent and ACP appear before Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As directed earlier, XIII Metropolitan Magistrate Gopinath, Assistant Jail Superintendent V Ramadoss and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic investigation), Kumaravelu, appeared before a division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday.

Taking serious note of not obeying the order of the High Court not to grant any relief to the accused in a fatal road accident case, a vacation bench of Justices, S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha, had directed the Magistrate and others to appear before them today. Accordingly, they made their appearance. While passing interim orders on a contempt application from TRG Surendar Nair, the bench gave the direction on Thursday.

The bench adjourned the matter till January 28. According to the petitioner, his wife Sunanda Suren, an advocate, was killed in a road accident involving students of a private law college, Kiran and Madan, on October 16. She succumbed to injuries on October 23.

The charge against them was that the accused were released on bail despite the orders of the High Court on December 24. The petitioner approached the High Court on the same day and a vacation bench cancelled the bail granted to the duo.