Home Cities Chennai

Magistrate, Assistant Jail Superintendent and ACP appear before Madras High Court

Taking serious note of not obeying the order of the High Court not to grant any relief to the accused in a fatal road accident case, a vacation bench of Justices had ordered them.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As directed earlier, XIII Metropolitan Magistrate Gopinath, Assistant Jail Superintendent V Ramadoss and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic investigation), Kumaravelu, appeared before a division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday.

Taking serious note of not obeying the order of the High Court not to grant any relief to the accused in a fatal road accident case, a vacation bench of Justices, S Vaidyanathan and  P T Asha, had directed the Magistrate and others to appear before them today. Accordingly, they made their appearance. While passing interim orders on a contempt application from TRG Surendar Nair, the bench gave the direction on Thursday.

The bench adjourned the matter till January 28. According to the petitioner, his wife Sunanda Suren, an advocate, was killed in a road accident involving students of a private law college, Kiran and Madan, on October 16. She succumbed to injuries on October 23.

The charge against them was that the accused were released on bail despite the orders of the High Court on December 24. The petitioner approached the High Court on the same day and a vacation bench cancelled the bail granted to the duo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp