Sexagenarian kidnapped and robbed; two arrested

A 71-year-old man was kidnapped on Thursday and robbed of four sovereigns of gold jewellery.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man was kidnapped on Thursday and robbed of four sovereigns of gold jewellery. The police arrested the suspects within 24 hours. Gopinath (71), a resident of Padi, was on his morning walk on Thursday when the incident occurred.

“When he was at Raja Street at Padi at around 6.30am, two men in an autorickshaw, spoke to him under the pretext of seeking help to spot an address. They asked Gopinath to show them the place and convinced him to get into the autorickshaw. They also promised to drop him at his house,” said a police officer.
Gopinath believed the men and boarded the autorickshaw. A few minutes after they started, the men threatened him to part with his jewels and dropped him off at Valluvar Kottam. 

Based on the complaint by Gopinath, the Korattur police registered a case and a special team was formed. 
“We combed through the CCTV footage and identified the men since they were history-sheeters,” said a police officer.

The Korattur police arrested the men identified as S Mahesh (65), and K Vijay (39), from Thiruninravur on Thursday night. The duo were arrested and remanded under judicial custody. Chennai city police commissioner A K Viswanathan awarded the police personnel for acting swiftly.


