Sudha Seshayyan appointed as new VC of Dr MGR Medical University

Dr Sudha Seshayyan will hold the post for three years. 

Published: 29th December 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 02:53 PM

Sudha Seshayyan new vc of  Dr MGR Medical University with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed Dr Sudha Seshayyan as the vice chancellor of the Dr MGR Medical University on Saturday, according to a release from Raj Bhavan. Seshyyan will hold the post for three years. 

Seshayyan has more than 30 years of teaching experience. She is currently the director and professor of Institute of Anatomy, Madras Medical College.

Seshyyan, who came first in her postgraduate examination, has an outstanding academic record and has widespread administrative experience. She had served as the vice principal of Madras Medical College, and was awarded the best administrator award by Dr MGR Medical University. 

She has also contributed extensively for medical journals and has served on the editorial review board for Gray's Anatomy. 

