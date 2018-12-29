Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Two men held for filming nurses in private hospital

Police said the hospital housekeeping supervisor S Sivaprakash, 23, of Ernavoor and his friend M Amalraj, 36, of Saidapet, were arrested based on a complaint from the hospital branch manager.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly filming the female nursing staff of a private hospital here. Police said the hospital housekeeping supervisor S Sivaprakash, 23, of Ernavoor and his friend M Amalraj, 36, of Saidapet, were arrested based on a complaint from the hospital branch manager.

The matter came to light after Sivaprakash threatened to upload the video clips and photographs after a tussle broke out between him and the staff. The staff informed the branch manager about the incident, a police officer said. Following her complaint, police registered a case.

During questioning, Sivaprakash is said to have told them he kept his mobile hidden behind a rack inside the dress changing room for nurses and female staff of the hospital. Later, he informed his friend Amalraj about the video clip and showed it to him too, said a police officer.

An investigating officer said they seized the mobiles of Sivaprakash and Amalraj but found no video inside. Police said that apparently the videos and photographs had been deleted from their mobiles. Police have planned to send the mobiles to cyber cell laboratory in city police commissionerate to retrieve the deleted data. Further investigation is on.

The incident comes after a man was arrested three weeks ago for fixing cameras in a women’s hostel.

