Home Cities Chennai

Why all love a good sad story

The music is familiar, melancholic.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The music is familiar, melancholic. A visually impaired boy, say around seven years of age, is seen crying and pleading with the audience for the ability to see. Teary-eyed, hosts and the audience look on. This is a scene from a Tamil television show which was launched earlier this year. It ropes in celebrities to campaign for families from disadvantaged sections.Emotions of the vulnerable continue to be a hot commodity in the TV show business.

The trend, which began about a decade ago, is here to stay albeit with some repackaging. New TV shows, including the ones featuring popular actors like Vishal, cropped up this year too and the formula, but for a few variations, is same — loss, desperation and distress. Though these families who are portrayed in these shows may get some assistance, it comes at a cost, say experts. “A child around 6-7 years of age is moulded by what his parents or caretakers say,” observes  psychiatrist Vivian Kapil. “They act how their parents act, they believe what their parents believe. But that may not be the case when they grow up. Will they still be proud of their actions on TV when they grow up? It needs to be considered.”  

Express illustration

The proposed guidelines for media reporting on children, by a committee formed by the Delhi High Court and approved by it, states: “Media must ensure that due consideration is given to a child’s right to privacy and to prevent the child from being exposed to anxiety, distress, trauma, social stigma, risk to life & safety and further suffering in relation to reporting/broadcasting/publication of news/programs/documentaries etc., on and for children.” 

These factors do not seem to be considered in most of the TV shows. “When children are involved, parents or guardians need to sign release forms so that television channels do not cross the line,” says actor and host Mamathi Chari. “However, does the guardian have the same right before the child has the ability to discern for himself or herself, I’m not sure.”

“Today, even in talent shows, there is better visibility for children. But similarly, the magnitude of wins and losses has also increased, for which children need counselling,” adds Mamathi. “When the reality show format started in regional television, around 2007, it was not so emotionally draining or traumatising as it’s today.”   

Mamathi says now the focus is on human emotions. “Especially when it involves a walk of shame, anything sexual or humour at somebody’s expense. People also enjoy it more out of an underlying, subconscious sense of relief that it is happening to someone,” says Mamathi, who has participated in Tamil reality show Bigg Boss.  

Express caught up with a freelance television producer to understand the process. “The channel has a research team, which ties up with hospitals and NGOs to point them to people in suffering. The team then listens to their story and checks if it will cater to their audience,” he said. After the first few episodes, people queue up at channel offices. 

“The team then listens to stories from people all day. Once a story is selected, they make sure that it is not sub-judice or under police investigation. Then the accused are coaxed into ‘justifying’ themselves on the show,” the producer says. “More often than not, people approach these channels hoping for a solution. The channel, however, reserves the right to portray people in a way that will catch the fancy of the audience,” he claims. 

Shows like Bigg Boss need its audience to root for someone and despise someone else. 
“Only then do people return to watch the show day-after-day,” explains the producer. “This does not mean we are forcing them to act in different ways. We just show them in a different light by editing accordingly.”

“Though there may be an exaggeration, the persons and problems showcased in these shows are genuine,” says G Dhananjayan, founder of Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy (BOFTA). “As long as it benefits the needy, such programmes should be welcomed. But channels should avoid fake and staged stories.”

Problem area
A freelance television producer says hospitals and NGOs can point a TV channel to those in need. After the first few episodes, people queue up at channel offices hoping their troubles would be telecasted, making the job simpler, the producer says. “The team then listens to stories from these people all day.”

Focus on emotions
Actor and host Mamathi Chari says the focus of these programmes is on human emotions. “Especially when it involves a walk of shame, anything sexual or humour at somebody’s expense. People also enjoy it more out of an underlying, subconscious sense of relief that it is happening to someone else and not themselves, much like the audience at a standup comedy show,” she says

‘Kids need Counselling’

Even in talent shows, there is better visibility for children. But,  the magnitude of  wins and losses has  also increased, for which children need counselling,  says an actor

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp