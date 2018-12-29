Why all love a good sad story

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The music is familiar, melancholic. A visually impaired boy, say around seven years of age, is seen crying and pleading with the audience for the ability to see. Teary-eyed, hosts and the audience look on. This is a scene from a Tamil television show which was launched earlier this year. It ropes in celebrities to campaign for families from disadvantaged sections.Emotions of the vulnerable continue to be a hot commodity in the TV show business.

The trend, which began about a decade ago, is here to stay albeit with some repackaging. New TV shows, including the ones featuring popular actors like Vishal, cropped up this year too and the formula, but for a few variations, is same — loss, desperation and distress. Though these families who are portrayed in these shows may get some assistance, it comes at a cost, say experts. “A child around 6-7 years of age is moulded by what his parents or caretakers say,” observes psychiatrist Vivian Kapil. “They act how their parents act, they believe what their parents believe. But that may not be the case when they grow up. Will they still be proud of their actions on TV when they grow up? It needs to be considered.”

Express illustration

The proposed guidelines for media reporting on children, by a committee formed by the Delhi High Court and approved by it, states: “Media must ensure that due consideration is given to a child’s right to privacy and to prevent the child from being exposed to anxiety, distress, trauma, social stigma, risk to life & safety and further suffering in relation to reporting/broadcasting/publication of news/programs/documentaries etc., on and for children.”

These factors do not seem to be considered in most of the TV shows. “When children are involved, parents or guardians need to sign release forms so that television channels do not cross the line,” says actor and host Mamathi Chari. “However, does the guardian have the same right before the child has the ability to discern for himself or herself, I’m not sure.”

“Today, even in talent shows, there is better visibility for children. But similarly, the magnitude of wins and losses has also increased, for which children need counselling,” adds Mamathi. “When the reality show format started in regional television, around 2007, it was not so emotionally draining or traumatising as it’s today.”

Mamathi says now the focus is on human emotions. “Especially when it involves a walk of shame, anything sexual or humour at somebody’s expense. People also enjoy it more out of an underlying, subconscious sense of relief that it is happening to someone,” says Mamathi, who has participated in Tamil reality show Bigg Boss.

Express caught up with a freelance television producer to understand the process. “The channel has a research team, which ties up with hospitals and NGOs to point them to people in suffering. The team then listens to their story and checks if it will cater to their audience,” he said. After the first few episodes, people queue up at channel offices.

“The team then listens to stories from people all day. Once a story is selected, they make sure that it is not sub-judice or under police investigation. Then the accused are coaxed into ‘justifying’ themselves on the show,” the producer says. “More often than not, people approach these channels hoping for a solution. The channel, however, reserves the right to portray people in a way that will catch the fancy of the audience,” he claims.

Shows like Bigg Boss need its audience to root for someone and despise someone else.

“Only then do people return to watch the show day-after-day,” explains the producer. “This does not mean we are forcing them to act in different ways. We just show them in a different light by editing accordingly.”

“Though there may be an exaggeration, the persons and problems showcased in these shows are genuine,” says G Dhananjayan, founder of Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy (BOFTA). “As long as it benefits the needy, such programmes should be welcomed. But channels should avoid fake and staged stories.”

Problem area

A freelance television producer says hospitals and NGOs can point a TV channel to those in need. After the first few episodes, people queue up at channel offices hoping their troubles would be telecasted, making the job simpler, the producer says. “The team then listens to stories from these people all day.”

Focus on emotions

Actor and host Mamathi Chari says the focus of these programmes is on human emotions. “Especially when it involves a walk of shame, anything sexual or humour at somebody’s expense. People also enjoy it more out of an underlying, subconscious sense of relief that it is happening to someone else and not themselves, much like the audience at a standup comedy show,” she says

‘Kids need Counselling’

Even in talent shows, there is better visibility for children. But, the magnitude of wins and losses has also increased, for which children need counselling, says an actor