37-year-old worker crushed to death inside cement mixer

After hearing his cries, his fellow workers rushed to switch off the machine but it was too late.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 04:20 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, who was working in a cement manufacturing unit, was crushed to death while cleaning the mixer machine after his co-worker switched on the machine at Kancheepuram on Friday. M Ekambaram (37), a resident of Neerkundrum village near Uthiramerur at Kancheepuram, was employed at a hollow block manufacturing unit at Thirumayilur village near Uthiramerur.

“He was cleaning the giant mixture machine that is used to grind gravel stones, sand and other materials used for the production of cement. At around 6.30pm on Friday, when he was inside the machine, one of his co-workers switched it on and Ekambaram was crushed to death,” said an investigating officer.

After hearing his cries, his fellow workers rushed to switch off the machine but it was too late.

