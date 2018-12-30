Appoint honest officials to inspect buildings: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering whether the office of Greater Chennai Corporation is an office of corruption, the Madras High Court has suggested to the civic body to appoint honest officials to inspect constructions and take penal action against officers, who collude with violators of rules and the Act.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and Krishnan Ramasamy, which gave the suggestion on December 21, also directed the authorities to disconnect power and water supply to the violated portions of the buildings. Courts shall not come to the rescue of the violators, it added. The bench was passing further interim orders on a petition from one Mehraj Begum, challenging a ‘stop work’ notice issued by Executive Engineer, Zone-5, on June 28 this year to her property on Mettu Street at Mannady.

Observing that encroachments and illegal constructions are spreading like cancer and that unless or until there is periodic monitoring, the violators would continue to violate and law abiding citizens would become a laughing stock, the bench said and added that no doubt, illegal constructions/encroachments would not take place without collusion of Corporation officials and the staff. If the violated portion is unable to be earmarked for the purpose of disconnection of electricity and water supply, the entire portion shall be disconnected and officials should ensure that the violators shall not draw connections by any other mode.

The bench while referring to the GO issued in connection with the Construction Continuance Certificate (CCC) on April 16 last in compliance of the order of the High Court, also sought details of the inspections made by officials and also details of the sanctioned plans by the Corporation and CMDA after January 9 last, particularly after issue of the April 16 GO. In the event of non-inspection of the site by officials, appropriate disciplinary proceedings for major misconduct shall be initiated against them for not maintaining absolute integrity and devotion to duty, which is unbecoming of a member of the service and such irresponsible officials should be dismissed from service.

As regards the submission that only one person in the cadre of additional secretary, in addition to the secretary, has been deputed for hearing matters relating to regularisation of buildings, the bench said that one person is not sufficient to give quietus to this matter. Hence the government should create more posts, thereby appointing honest, efficient persons to hear cases arising out of Section 80-A of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 and any other applications pending under various sections of the said law.

Those officials should exclusively deal with appeals and other proceedings falling under the Act and they shall not be given any administrative work, which will make them unable to execute both the administrative as well as appellate side work to the fullest satisfaction.

The bench also made it clear that the movable and immovable property details of these officials should be recorded on the date of assumption of office till completion.

When it was brought to notice of the court by the Additional Advocate-General that whenever coercive steps are taken, the parties concerned say they have obtained favourable orders from courts restraining the authorities from taking action, the bench said if any decision is taken by the authorities concerned pursuant to the directions given in this order and in the event of challenge to them, the same may be posted before the very same bench.