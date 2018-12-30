Chennai mother torches child, throws body in septic tank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman burnt her son to death near Poonamallee and dumped him in the septic tank on Friday night. She was allegedly depressed that her family ‘disrespected’ her after she married a man of her choice against her parents’ will.

Police said that the mother, Meenakshi, wanted to kill herself too by hanging but abandoned the idea out of fear. Meenakshi, who settled in Krishnagiri after marriage, had come to her house on Avadi Road in Karayanchavadi for her six-year-old son Srikanth’s vacation.

“They stayed in a room behind the house. After everyone in the family slept on Friday, she poured kerosene on her son and set him ablaze,” said police.Meenakshi has been arrested for murder. She has alleged that she underwent abuse at the hands of her husband as well as father-in-law, and is said to have been upset that her family members also did not care for her.