Solid waste handling inspected at suburbs

Also out of the 44.8 acres of Sembakkam Lake, 4.5 acres was covered in solid waste.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On-going solid waste management activities at four municipalities of Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Pammal and Tambaram here were inspected by the committee appointed by National  Green Tribunal for solid waste management on Saturday.

Justice P Jyothimani, chairman of the southern wing of Regional Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management of NGT, along with officials from the Municipal Administration department surveyed the progress made so far. 

The panel had ordered the Municipal Administration department to restore the Sembakkam Lake and evacuate garbage from the Pammal landfill using the method of biomining. Following this, the committee organised an inspection on Saturday to check the progress. 

On-going Biomining activity at Pammal landfill, micro composting centre at Anakaputhur, waste processing facility at Pallavaram, and composting centres at Tambaram were inspected by the team. “Justice Jyothimani was very happy about the progress achieved in the landfill at Pammal and restoration efforts at Sembakkam Lake. Out of 51,500 cubic metres of garbage at Pammal, we have so far removed 21,200 cubic metres.

Also out of the 44.8 acres of Sembakkam Lake, 4.5 acres was covered in solid waste. But, now this entire portion is cleared and being restored,” said G Prakash, Commissioner of Municipal Administration.During the inspection, it was observed that due to the system in place, most streets in these localities were bin-less and dump site-free. Bio-degradable waste which is turned into compost is used to grow organic vegetables at Anakaputhur composting centre, said an official.

