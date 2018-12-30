Writ petition against SHRC order binned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that what cannot be achieved directly, cannot be achieved indirectly, a division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition from a woman, who challenged the rejection order of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

There was a dispute over property belonging to a person who had two sons, one born to his wife and the other to a mistress. The matter was pending before a civil court. Subsequently, a woman, claiming to be the legal heir of the property owner, moved SHRC with a complaint alleging a violation of her rights by police. The SHRC, however, dismissed the complaint. Hence, the petition.

Dismissing it, the bench said the petitioner has to establish her rights over the property only in the pending suit. They cannot resort to lodge a complaint before the SHRC to achieve indirectly what they cannot do directly. “Hence, we do not find any material to admit the petition,” the bench said.