22-year-old ends life after killing mentally-ill mother

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who was single-handedly taking care of his mentally ill mother, allegedly strangled her to death before killing himself at their house in T Nagar on Saturday. Police said that Vigneshwaran took the extreme step since his neighbours were repeatedly complaining to him about his mother.

The police said N Vigneshwaran (22), who was working as a food delivery man, was staying with his mother Sundaravalli (52) at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board building at Dr Thomas Road in T Nagar.

“Vigneshwaran’s father Natesan was working as a watchman in a private company. After his wife Sundaravalli turned mentally ill, Natesan stopped coming home and stayed at workplace,” said V Ramesh, cousin of Vigneshwaran.

Vigneshwaran, who had completed B A History, was taking care of his mother single-handedly. Sundaravalli had always picked a fight with others, alleged her neighbours who, however, said they had a liking for Vigneshwaran since he used to help anyone in need.

Over the past two years, she slowly turned mentally ill, claimed her younger sister Mahalakshmi. “She started talking to herself and imagined enemies everywhere. No one understood her other than her son Vigneshwaran.”

“It was two months ago that we celebrated his birthday,” said Vigneshwaran’s friend Karthikeyan. “Everyone in the area likes him since he cares for his mother. But some people disliked his mother Sundaravalli and frequently fought with Vigneshwaran. He planted a lot of trees around our area and asked us also to do so. His memory will stay among us through these trees.”

On Saturday evening, Vigneshwaran returned home around 6.30 pm along with his mother after taking her to the hospital. “I saw them entering into the house and around 10.30 pm his friend Arun Kumar ran out of the house crying for help,” says Nagaraj, one of the first, who got inside the house after the incident. “When we entered the house, we saw Sundaravalli lying down on the floor and Vigneshwaran hanging from the ceiling.”

On information, the Teynampet police rushed to the spot. “Doctors told us that the woman was strangled and minutes later Vigneshwaran had killed himself,” said an investigation officer.

Speaking to Express, Lorraine, a psychologist, said, “People talking to themselves and imaging that others are plotting to kill them behind their back could be the result of schizophrenia. Though we are not sure if she actually suffered from such a disorder, usually schizophrenia is hereditary and passed on to generations... any minor change that affects a person’s ability to think, feel and behave clearly should be treated.”

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.