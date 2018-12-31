Home Cities Chennai

22-year-old ends life after killing mentally-ill mother

A 22-year-old man, who was single-handedly taking care of his mentally ill mother, allegedly strangled her to death before killing himself at their house in T Nagar on Saturday.

Published: 31st December 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who was single-handedly taking care of his mentally ill mother, allegedly strangled her to death before killing himself at their house in T Nagar on Saturday. Police said that Vigneshwaran took the extreme step since his neighbours were repeatedly complaining to him about his mother.

The police said N Vigneshwaran (22), who was working as a food delivery man, was staying with his mother Sundaravalli (52) at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board building at Dr Thomas Road in T Nagar.

“Vigneshwaran’s father Natesan was working as a watchman in a private company. After his wife Sundaravalli turned mentally ill, Natesan stopped coming home and stayed at workplace,” said V Ramesh, cousin of Vigneshwaran.

Vigneshwaran, who had completed B A History, was taking care of his mother single-handedly. Sundaravalli had always picked a fight with others, alleged her neighbours who, however, said they had a liking for Vigneshwaran since he used to help anyone in need.

Over the past two years, she slowly turned mentally ill, claimed her younger sister Mahalakshmi. “She started talking to herself and imagined enemies everywhere. No one understood her other than her son Vigneshwaran.”

“It was two months ago that we celebrated his birthday,” said Vigneshwaran’s friend Karthikeyan. “Everyone in the area likes him since he cares for his mother. But some people disliked his mother Sundaravalli and frequently fought with Vigneshwaran. He planted a lot of trees around our area and asked us also to do so. His memory will stay among us through these trees.”

On Saturday evening, Vigneshwaran returned home around 6.30 pm along with his mother after taking her to the hospital. “I saw them entering into the house and around 10.30 pm his friend Arun Kumar ran out of the house crying for help,” says Nagaraj, one of the first, who got inside the house after the incident. “When we entered the house, we saw Sundaravalli lying down on the floor and Vigneshwaran hanging from the ceiling.”

On information, the Teynampet police rushed to the spot. “Doctors told us that the woman was strangled and minutes later Vigneshwaran had killed himself,” said an investigation officer.

Speaking to Express, Lorraine, a psychologist, said, “People talking to themselves and imaging that others are plotting to kill them behind their back could be the result of schizophrenia. Though we are not sure if she actually suffered from such a disorder, usually schizophrenia is hereditary and passed on to generations... any minor change that affects a person’s ability to think, feel and behave clearly should be treated.”

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder mentally ill woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp