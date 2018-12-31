AIADMK, DMK slam Triple Talaq Bill, vow to oppose it in Parliament

Home Cities Chennai

MK Kanimozhi, Rajya Sabha MP of DMK, and Thambidurai, deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, have slammed the BJP-led Union government for their ‘efforts’ to abolish Triple Talaq.

By Express News Service

Kanimozhi, who addressed the media, at Chennai airport on Sunday morning, said, “The BJP-led Union government is purposefully taking steps to abolish the practice of Triple Talaq for Muslims in the name of the Muslim Women Protection Bill, at a time when the opposition parties are urging to send the bill to the select committee of the Parliament. 

At the same time, the Union government did not make any efforts to make 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament and assembly. Because they (BJP) only wanted to follow the divide and rule policy through this bill,” she slammed.

M Thambidurai of the AIADMK, and deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, also spoke to reporters at Chennai airport on Sunday morning,”The AIADMK will never accept the Triple Talaq abolition bill. We have opposed it in the Lok Sabha and will oppose it again when it is taken up in Rajya Sabha too. AIADMK will safeguard minorities and we will never give up our policies to favour minorities,” he underlined.

It may be noted, in order to abolish the Triple Talaq practice among the Muslims, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was passed on Thursday in the Lok Sabha amid opposition.

