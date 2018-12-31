Home Cities Chennai

All should surrender banned plastics today: Chennai Corporation

The decision comes after Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan met with officers from all corporation departments on Saturday, regarding the implementation of the plastic ban in the Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the plastic ban in Tamil Nadu all set to kick in from the New Year, Chennai residents have been asked to surrender all banned plastic items at their respective Corporation Ward Offices on Monday.

This includes plastic cups, sheets, straws and bags, according to a release from the civic body. This decision to collect all banned plastic items comes after Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan met with officers from all corporation departments on Saturday, regarding the implementation of the plastic ban in the Chennai. 

Special teams, which will include the zonal officer, engineer, health officer, tahsildar and assistant commissioner of police, have also been formed to seize banned plastic items from consumers, sellers and hoarders. These banned plastic items seized from residences and commercial places will be used to lay tar roads in the City.

The corporation will continue with its plastic ban awareness programmes and has requested citizens to switch to eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth bags, paper cups and straws.

Alternatives

