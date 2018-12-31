...And the festive spirit continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Right from the 15-feet high Santa adorned with 7,000-coloured LED lights to an installation of a toy factory standing tall at about 35-feet, the decor of the Phoenix MarketCity at Velachery continues to keep the festive spirit alive. As part of the celebrations, the mall was decked up with lights, baubles, Christmas trees and thematic ornaments.

The enormous structure of a toy factory carousel in the central atrium of the mall was the centre of attraction. The mall had planned a list of activities to keep up with the festive mood. Among the highlights were: a Christmas parade with Santa, elves, drummers and trumpeters to engage the little kids, Santa shared chocolates with children, patrons also shared personalised letters with Santa and wishes of 50 lucky people were fulfilled.

Commenting on the occasion, Murugan Rajan, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai said, “We have efficiently used the colours of Christmas in our decor. There is no better way to celebrate than bringing a smile on the face of your loved ones. As part of the festivities, we organised the best live music and theatre performance. We aspire to give the best to our patrons.” Housing some of the best of brands, most of them have exciting offers making it a shopping paradise for a new year wardrobe make-over. The Shillong Chamber Choir stood out by uplifting the mood of the place.

The Christmas Bazaar set the shoppers mood right as they browsed through several accessories. Adding to the celebration, was the performance of Gracias Christmas Cantata, a Christmas-themed play. Several events presented an opportunity for kids and parents to bond. A special dance workshop for children was conducted by choreographer Salman. An interactive workshop was conducted by Maaria Kulsum Tanveer, one of the reputed cake artists and founder of Cafe Adoniya. The kids learned the techniques of icing and other baking skills. A fashion glam workshop was also conducted for adults.