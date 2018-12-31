Home Cities Chennai

Day 2 of ‘Vaanam’ sways to rhythm of dance forms often left in the periphery

The second day of Vaanam - a three-day festival of art, dance, song and literature  - was a tribute to the traditional dance forms that are often kept out of main-stream entertainment.

Artists posing for a selfie during the festival of art, dance, song and literature | Express

By Express News Service

The festival that started on Saturday aims to create a platform for art and cultural expressions that are left in the periphery. The festival, a brainchild of film director Pa Ranjith is being held to spark dialogue on social justice and equality through the use of art.

Sunday was host to group discussions, story-telling and a series of traditional dance forms including sevaiyattam, puliyattam, bommalattam, nilathamma and silambattam, among others. The dance forms were performed as dramas. The folk artists, through their narrations, acting and dancing, depicted the life-story of BR Ambedkar and the formation of the Indian Constitution and politics.

Almost every performance had parai artists rhythmically drumming away, each team with a unique style suited for different folk dances.

Choreographer Sandy, along with his team, performed a dance-drama on the atrocities of honour killing.
Painters, sculptors and calligraphists have displayed their work all around the festival grounds. The book stalls at the festival have a robust collection to the benefit of those interested in reading literature on marginalised communities.

On Monday, the last day of the festival, music band Casteless Collective will launch its debut album ‘Magizhchi’. The last day will be dedicated to musicians performing traditional art forms.

Vaanam Chennai Art Festival

