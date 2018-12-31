Only right way to live is through giving dhaanam: Sri Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Vidya Peetam organised a Janma Jayanti Mahotsavam for Sri Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya - Shrividyabhinava Shri Shri Krishnanandateertha Mahaswamigal on Sunday as part of its Swarna Jayanthi Mahotsavam from December 16 to January 2 at Hemamalini Kalyana Mandapam, Royapettah. Homams and religious and cultural functions were held as part of this event.

Saturday morning saw the guru give his devotees a special darshan at the hall, which hosted around 300 people from across the country.

In his ‘anugrahabhashan’, the guru spoke on the importance of dhaanam (charity), by citing the example of a reservoir without any canal. “When water fills up, the lake will fill up and water has no place to go, thus breaking the dam. However, if there is a canal, water can flow in and flow out when the lake is full. Therefore, the only right way to live is to give dhaanam and due to this, your mind remains calm as you are not bothered by where your money is or whether it will get stolen.”

He also spoke of selfless sacrifices made by mothers for their children, and explained there is no love stronger than that of a mother’s.