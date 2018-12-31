They toil, so you can Tango

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a night of revelry for many. But for some, December 31st spells yet another night of blood and sweat. Ten voices from the city open up to Team CE about their hardscrabble New Year’s Eve — year after year

Kunwar Singh, construction worker

I am from Bihar and I have been travelling across the country for construction work on a contract basis from the age of 18. My father passed away when I was young, and I got married when I turned 20. So, life has been quite a journey — it’s always been about taking care of my family and my children. They come along with me where ever I go. New Year is not a special occasion for us, just another day. But, we always look forward to the new clothes and sweets that the contractor/manager distributes on January 1. This doesn’t happen every year and depends on the manager…if we get it, we are happy. Otherwise, we go about doing our work.

We do work on New Year’s Eve, and I don’t see a reason to not. That job is my bread and butter. I have been in Chennai for the last four years and live in a slum area in the city. Every year, on New Year’s Eve we hear bike tyres screeching and police vehicles on patrol. It becomes hard for us to sleep after a long day at work. About three years ago, I was working at a construction site near Marina and at around 10 pm, there were sudden fireworks in the sky. My then four-year-old daughter, Bharti was thrilled. That’s the best memory that I have of New Year.

T Srinivasulu, conservancy worker

There is a special team that the government constitutes every year, especially for conservancy, works for the New Year’s Eve and I have been a part of it for 27 years now. We go to areas where large crowds gather around 7 pm on 31st night. Usually, we start our work at 8 pm. We stay back till 1.30 pm, clear the bottles and other garbage and then go to a temple or church at that time of the night before heading home. Some even stay back because they have to start work by 6 am on January 1. At 12 am, people working on the same public space come together, we wish each other and get back to work in ten minutes. Whether it was on December 31, 2015 where Chennaiites were helping with relief measures or December 31, 2017 where people were dancing and celebrating on the beach, we get to see the spirit of Chennai on New Year’s Eve.

K Sakthivel, auto driver

I have not been at home on New Year’s Eve for as long as I can remember. It is a good night to make money because there are a lot of people who need to commute, and often, they’re in a festive mood and don’t bargain much either. I know a lot of my other friends prefer going back home and spending time with their family, but the way I see it, I am working for my family. I work to ensure the year starts off on a good note for all of us because if I work, my house runs — there is food on the table and my children can go to school.

I had an experience two years ago where I had picked up this girl who had just come out of a new year party at a 5-star hotel at around 1 am and asked me to drop her home. As she paid me the auto fare, she took out a small box of chocolates that someone had given her in the hotel and asked me to take it home for my children. I will never forget that. She did not have to do that and yet, she did. I do not have to work this night if I don’t want to, but I choose to because I feel it takes me a step closer to giving my family a better life. This year will be no different. I will work till about 2 am, get home and wish everyone. At 4 am, we will go together as a family to the neighbourhood church to start the year on a good note.

Suman Bharali, waitress

I’m from Assam and I’ve been here for two years. The crowd peaks during festive seasons, people tip us more. We try our best to wrap up work early on New Year’s Eve. I’ve seen several New Year celebrations, but I love the final countdown at Marina beach. The fireworks are a delight to watch while having vanilla ice cream.

It will always stay in my memory. To me, the New Year means making new friends, celebrating in a different city every year and moving on.

Gautham Prasad, bouncer

It’s been seven years since I celebrated New Year with my family. If I have to narrate incidents then there are numerous humourous and dangerous ones. We need to ensure that no glasses are broken, no fights and ensure everybody leaves in time without making a fuss. It might not be a sought-after job but I bet nobody else would experience such things in life. By the time I reach home everyone would have wrapped their celebrations and be sleeping. That’s the New Year nobody would dream of!

Vallie R, maid

As a child, I was brought up in a joint family in Thiruvarur. The New Year’s Eve was something we’d always look forward. My mother used to prepare a wholesome meal, grandma would read the panchangam and father would buy us sweets. We were five brothers and four sisters. Tragedy struck in 2001 and I lost all my family members, except my brother, in a train accident. We moved to the city in 2002 and I’ve been working as a maid at a old-age home since then. I was grieving for several years, however, hearing similar stories from inmates comforted me. My brother works as a security guard here. We all look forward to a fresh year. Samaritans would drop in and give us new clothes. Sometimes we would have cultural programmes. They’ve never treated me like a maid. We all live together, share our sorrow and seek comfort in each other’s company. At the end of the day, we have somebody to share our happiness with.

P Selvan, security guard

I came along with my family to Chennai from Nagercoil in 2003. I’ve been residing in a slum near Saidapet since then. I’ve worked under 12 contractors in 23 buildings so far. Since 2012 I’ve been working in a hospital. My superiors admire my dedication and consider me to be the most capable for night duties. The New Yea’s Eve, to an extent, makes me apprehensive. At 12 am when I hear people riding fast on roads, hooting and screaming, my heart beats faster. Every year, within the first few minutes of celebration, several cases of accidents get registered.

It’s disheartening to see a fresh year begin with a loss to someone’s family. My job requires me to be aware of the situation and let the ambulance in and out. After policemen and doctors, we too play a crucial role. At times, when there is a shortage of nurse, I buck up and pull a stretcher to save the person in vain. Safeguarding lives is my way of celebrating the New Year. I go home the next day morning and we go to the temple. It has been a ritual to watch new films on television.

Dinesh Kumar, food delivery executive

I was studying Mechanical Engineering in Coimbatore, but I had no interest in academics. I started working as a food delivery executive. I stay in Choolaimedu. While my family has asked me multiple times to come home for New Year’s Eve, I know that is not possible as we have been told that on December 30 and December 31, we have to be available to do duty through the night. My shift is from noon to midnight but I generally work overtime and finish my shift at 4 am every day because during midnight one gets paid `50 per ride rather than `30 per ride. For both these days, we have all been promised quite a large sum so it seems worth it to work. Last year, I cut a cake with friends. This year, I will be delivering food and happiness to people. What better way to start the year?

VK Premanandham, police officer

New Year’s Eve is certainly a special day for us like everybody else. While most people out there celebrate having made it through for another 365 days, we celebrate saving lives. Our ‘party scene’ on December 31 starts quite early when compared to others. From morning, we start receiving instructions on traffic diversions, and by evening, we are at the spot. Last year, I was at Thiruvanmiyur, diverting traffic. I do have a family at home who is celebrating New Year’s Eve. I never felt bad because of that because the happiness I feel the next morning after saving many lives can never be matched. Youngsters can party hard, but be a little responsible.

S Janaki, Amma canteen cook

I don’t consider what I do as work but rather a service. We open the canteen at 4 am because we have to make everything hot and fresh for our customers. It gives me immense satisfaction knowing that what I cook is helping to feed so many needy people. While the canteen is located in the heart of the city, my house is near Chromepet. It is extremely tiring as I have to leave very early to get to the canteen and by the time I wind up work and get home, it is past 11 pm and I just fall asleep. New Year’s Eve is going to be no different.

My children wanted to eat chicken biryani, but since I will be at the canteen, I have asked my sister-in-law to prepare it for them. They have refused to eat without me, so I will try to leave a little early so that they do not have to stay hungry for too long. I would have loved to stay up longer with them, but since I have to be at the canteen by 5 am the next day also, I doubt I will be awake to wish them even at midnight.