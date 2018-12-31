Victim’s family alleges foul play, seeks fair probe into accident involving car and auto

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been two weeks since a city resident died when the auto he was travelling in and a Madras High Court judge’s official car was involved in a collision on Kamarajar Salai. But, the family of one Ra Govindarazan who died says it is unable to claim any compensation since the police have absolved the car driver even at the initial stage of the investigation.

The FIR has blamed only the auto driver for the accident, the family said. The victim’s family has raised doubts on the police version. Ironically, while the city police is on a CCTV-installing spree, camera footage of the accident could not be accessed as police said the CCTV camera near Kannagi Statue has been dysfunctional since November end.

On December 12, Ra Govindarazan (53) of Santhome, was travelling in an auto driven by Rubalingam (44), when the accident occurred near Presidency College around 4.30 am.

The FIR registered by Anna Square Traffic Investigation wing, based on the version of the car driver, has put the entire blame on the auto driver. According to the car driver, the accident occurred when the auto hit a median and deviated into the wrong lane thus colliding head-on with the car.

“The car which was involved in the accident has not been handed over to police. There has been no progress in the investigation and police are treating it more like an open and shut case,” said a family member.

Family members who suspect foul play in the case have submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Square Traffic Investigation wing on December 22 and received no reply. “When I saw the damaged auto at Chintadripet police station it was apparent that the accident could not have occurred as described in the FIR. We want the police to probe into the case in an unbiased and fair manner,” said the family member.

The footage of the CCTV camera installed close to the accident spot could have provided a clear answer to the doubts. But, when the family approached police seeking it, they were told that the cameras on Kamarajar Salai, one of the routes often used by VIPs, were dysfunctional.

“Except for the CCTV camera near Gandhi Statue which has a live recording facility, none of the cameras on this stretch has been functional. Other cameras that are working are placed in the interior roads. We have been requesting both Presidency College and the Public Works Department to install cameras,” said a traffic police official.

When Express queried police officers in Anna Square Traffic Investigation wing they emphasised that the judge’s car was not at fault. “We cannot divulge information as per the instructions from our superiors. We have been warned several times as it is a sensitive case involving a high court judge. But, investigation is on,” said an official.

Driver did not have insurance?

The family said it was informed by police that the auto driver, who was said to be injured in the accident, had not obtained any insurance policy. The FIR has blamed only the auto driver. The car driver and government may not be liable to pay any compensation to the family