CHENNAI: Gruesome murders or daring heist are not the most challenging crimes the city policemen have to deal with now. Policemen are struggling to contain incidents of snatching of gold chains and mobiles by motorbike-borne men who appear from nowhere and disappear in a matter of seconds after committing the crime.

In 2017, the city saw 616 cases of chain-snatching and 520 cases of cellphone snatching. This means on an average, bike-borne men are striking three Chennaiites daily.

“Solving a horrific crime and nabbing a notorious rowdy can be less laborious for police, as they often leave behind a familiar trail, but in these cases, the perpetrators are usually difficult to identify, because there is a new suspect for every case,” says a sub-inspector of police, narrating how challenging it is to trace these gangs.

The city police data show that the figure for the crimes in 2017 is against 448 cases of chain snatching and 179 cases of mobile snatching in 2016.

Despite having more than 21,000 CCTV cameras installed in the city, chain and mobile snatchers seem to find ways to target mostly women and senior citizens. The victims are unable to identify the culprits or the registration number of vehicles.

Sharing her experience, 45-year-old Vasanthi* said, “I was walking towards home at Guindy after work. I was hardly 400 metres away when two bike-borne men came close to me and the pillion rider reached out and snatched my chain. I felt a strong pressure near my neck and was shocked. In minutes, even before I could realise that my chain was missing, the men escaped.”

“Though, I filed a police complaint, I was not able to provide much details, as to how the men resembled — old or young, or their bike registration number. From then on, I’ve been very careful while walking on the road,” she said.

Speaking about the challenges in cracking snatching cases, the sub-inspector said, “Often in such incidents, the suspects get the two-wheelers from those known to their close friends. They are no more confined to isolated streets or interior rods, they even snatch chains from main roads as they can get away faster. They just visit the road once or twice before they commit the crime, and they are mostly masked men.

Hence, even if we get a grab of the CCTV footage and registration number, it takes time to trace the suspect. Once, they are traced — recovering the chain or phone is more tedious as most of the pawn brokers who they sell the gold are aware that it’s stolen property and dispose it of at the earliest.”

“Very rarely, snatchers themselves come to sell the gold. A different person approaches the pawn brokers to sell the gold, so till the police come for recovery, we are unaware it is a stolen product. To be on the safer side, we insist they provide a xerox of their identity proof and make them sign a declaration form,” said a member of Gold Jewellery Shop Association.

However, such incidents have increased fear among the public, even to walk to the nearby shop or to draw rangoli at the doorstep in the mornings.

The statistics pointed out that, despite T Nagar having the most number of CCTV cameras, it recorded around 350 cases of crime in 2017. In 2016, St Thomas Mount recorded around 256 cases, making it the most crime-prone place, including murder, burglary and snatching. However, this year, the number of crimes in T Nagar is more.

Another victim Revathi* said she was returning from a birthday function on her two-wheeler and was on her way to her friend’s house when two bike-borne men snatched her phone. “I stopped to inform my mother when the men snatched my phone and fled,”she said.

“This first came as a shock, and later turned to anger which made me keep calling the police to get an update on the case. The men were arrested a few weeks later as they were involved in another snatching case,” said the victim.

A senior police officer said, “Offenders usually target women who are on the pillion. They arrive from nowhere and snatch gold chains and even before the victim realises what is happening, they escape. The chain snatchers do not have a specific pattern or location where they commit the crime. But, in some cases that we came across, they chose locations close to schools, temples, parks and residential areas.

“Also, many of the offenders use stolen bikes and abandon them immediately after the crime. And it’s usually the greed for easy and big money, and a luxurious lifestyle makes many persons including youngsters indulge in such crimes. It is a big gang, a few men snatch the phone or chain and there is another person who will sells it, while yet another person might dismantle if it is a phone or resell it,”

There are more than 20,000 CCTV cameras and the city police is equipped with a face detection app which helps them to detect previous offenders once their imageis stored in the database.

“We have also intensified patrolling and constantly monitor CCTV cameras in every locality to ensure the residents are safe and co-ordinate with residents associations in spreading awareness to the public to inform the police station, if they are going for a long vacation and their houses are locked, or not to wear any ornament and walk on secluded streets,” said the officer. *Names changed