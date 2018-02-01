CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail will increase its frequency of services during the peak hour from Shenoy Nagar to St Thomas Mount from Thursday (February 1).

A Chennai Metro spokesman said that the frequency will be increased by adding 36 additional services during the peak hours in the morning from 8.30am to 10.30am and 5pm to 8.30pm.

Earlier, Chennai Metro was operating 291 services by running 11 trains. These include 97 services each from Little Mount to Air Port; from Shenoy Nagar to St Thomas Mount and from Nehru Park to Airport.

The 36 additional frequencies are being added from Shenoy Nagar to St Thomas Mount.

The spokesman said that now Chennai Metro will be operating 16 trains in the stretch with two being kept as standby.

The move comes as Chennai Metro is getting prepared for the opening of stretch from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and from Airport to DMS by the end of this financial year.