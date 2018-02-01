CHENNAI: Skygazers, photographers and onlookers thronged the city’s beaches on Wednesday to watch the rare total lunar eclipse of the Super blue blood moon.

This full moon is special for three reasons -- a “supermoon”, a “blue Moon” and a “blood Moon” coinciding at the same time.

Owing to cloudiness, the moon was not visible until about 6:30pm. Total eclipse was observed around 7 pm.

Several astronomy enthusiasts watched the event through telescopes from across the city. Telescopes were stationed at the Birla Planetarium, Elliots beach and Madipakkam lake among others.

Eashwar Kaushik, an enthusiast, set up the Celeston 8SE on the banks of Madipakkam lake to promote awareness on the lake clean up activity. “As a part of our organisation Thanni, we clean the lake every week.

I thought I’’ll use this event to spread awareness about the natural water bodies to both kids and adults,” he said. About 200 people gathered round the lake on Wednesday evening.