CHENNAI: With the eviction of informal settlements along Cooum banks in full swing, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set its eye on expediting work on its nature trail park, between the College road bridge and Munroe bridge, along with four other parks and four walkways along river banks.

The project is a part of the corporation’s integrated Cooum river eco-restoration plan, to be taken up at a total cost of `39.87 crores.

Explaining the features of the nature trail park, a corporation official said, “We are planning to have board walks- made of wood instead of concrete, using stainless steel for stability.” The nature park is to be modelled along the lines of Adyar eco restoration park, decked up with various species of trees, along with the wooden board walk.The park will also have a canopy for visitors to take rest and a watch tower. It will be built at an estimated cost of ` 9.8 crores.

The stretches from Napier bridge to Periyar bridge, Munroe bridge to Chetpet railway bridge, CC road bridge to College Road bridge and Golden George Rathinam salai bridge are also to get a park each, as part of the project.

Walkers in the city may also find reason to rejoice over the walkways planned in the stretch between the mouth of Cooum river to Napier bridge, Napier bridge to Periyar bridge, Harris bridge to CC Road bridge (behind EB headquarters) and Munroe bridge to Chetpet railway bridge.

“The work will be taken up as soon as the Public Works Department completes formation of bunds along the stretch,” said a senior Corporation official.

Informal settlements falling under the ‘objectionable land’ category are being evicted in full swing under the Cooum River Restoration Project following the High Court order last year that ordered expediting the process of evicting 55,000 ‘encroachers’ along the banks. The Public Works Department had also started narrowing down commercial establishments that are found to be encroaching upon the river’s right of way.