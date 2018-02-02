CHENNAI: Dressed in an all-black attire, hair swept back, and exuding a calm, friendly air, Sovan Kumar looks every bit the established artist he is, as he walks us around his latest exhibition of works, at Artworld, Chennai. The exhibition, titled Journeys to the Centre, displays a combination of his old works, from as early as 2007, along with his latest collection. The artwork transcends the canvas, acting as a social commentary on life. “I’m essentially a social activist, and that’s the idea that comes through in my paintings,” he says.

The idea to depict the effects of migration and globalisation through his works was conceptualised when he visited China in 1996. “At that time, China felt like real China. But just two years later, it changed drastically. Large flyovers everywhere, tall buildings, outlets of McDonalds and Pizza Hut around every corner — it was crazy,” he says, adding that he noticed this same onset of globalisation in India, but it was more gradual. His thoughts and ideas translated onto his canvas a decade later through his first exhibition in Delhi (2007). And this became his trademark style.

Most of his works have a constant motif — the truck or lorry — which he uses as a metaphor for change and the movement of people and goods. Painted over block colour backgrounds that lend a sculptural quality to the paintings, the lorries can be seen transporting factories (in A journey from north to south), logs of wood with fiery clouds in the background (in The load of fire), a bunch of people holding banners, their household belongings beside them) in Buy a land to say is your native) — all narrating a certain message on how globalisation is affecting the world and its people. Each painting is so thoroughly detailed that it is a delight to keep gazing at it to unravel more details.

“I think a painting should be appreciated from up close, as much as it should from afar. I detail every square inch of the canvas,” quips the perfectionist. His latest addition is The wheel of life, a mesmerising collection of concentric circular paintings on square canvas, which he says was abstracted from the wheels of his Lorry migration series. “Chennai’s artists love abstract works more, so I thought I will do something abstract this time, inspired by my past works,” he says.

Using his ceramic expertise, he lay the canvas on a potter’s wheel and brushed colours in perfect concentric circles. “It was interesting because usually the painter moves and the canvas is still, but this was vice versa,” he laughs. In Sovan Kumar’s multimedia exhibiton, you will also notice sculptures and video installation interspersed with the wall paintings. What could be considered the showstopper is a set of small sculptures of women, seated at the foot of a pillar, pasted with photos of building rubble and debris. The Pillar of Surprise, the title says.

A photo shows the signpost ‘Dhideer Nagar’. “I was here in Chennai during the evacuation of Dhideer Nagar, and these photos were taken at that time. The installation symbolises the throes of that day,” he says. Another sculpture, a wooden lorry holding a large number of colourful tiny plastic kodams, is a comment on the war for water, seen predominantly in slums. “I got these small kodams in Parry’s corner. I love shopping there. I go there every weekend and search for new finds,” he smiles. Sovan is developing a ceramic studio in Chennai’s Lalit Kala Akademi, He aims to tell the world the story of India through his conceptual artwork. He says, “People rarely paint anything with a social message. Everyone wants to paint something beautiful to be hung in bedrooms, but that’s not what I want to do.”

Sovan Kumar’s exhibition titled Journeys to the Centre will be on display at Art World, Sarla’s Art Centre, 1/12, aneshpuram, till February 27. For details, call: 24338691