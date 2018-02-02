CHENNAI: With lakhs of commuters migrating to train over higher bus fares, Chennai railway division has introduced 27 additional suburban special trains in four suburban sections to cater to the increasing demand from Thursday (February 1).

According to a railways press release, passenger special trains will leave Velachery at 9.55 am, 11.45 am, 1.30 pm and 3.15 pm to Chennai Beach. Chennai Beach-Velachery passenger specials will leave Chennai Beach at 10.50 am, 12.35 pm, 2.20 pm and 4.10 pm.

In Chennai Beach-Arakkonam section, a special EMU local will leave Chennai Beach at 10.30 am, while on the return journey to Chennai Beach, a special EMU will leave Arakkonam at 1 pm.

As for Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section, a special EMU train starting Tambaram at 8.10 am, will run up to Chengalpattu.

Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach passenger special trains will leave Chengalpattu at 9.25 am, 1.15 pm and 5.15 pm. Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu passenger special trains will leave Chennai Beach at 11.15 am and 3.08 pm.

Chennai Beach - Tambaram passenger special trains will leave Chennai Beach at 7.30 pm, 9.55 pm and a special EMU from Tambaram to Chennai Beach will leave Tambaram at 8.35 pm. In Chennai MMC-Tiruvallur section, a special EMU will leave MMC at 10.55 am and Thiruvallur - MMC passenger special train will leave Tiruvallur at 12.20 pm.

Chennai MMC - Avadi passenger special trains will start at Chennai MMC at 1.35 pm and 3.20 pm, From Avadi special EMUs to Chennai MMC will start at 2.25 pm and 4.15 pm. The special trains will be operated until further notice, the press release said. Chennai division handles about 10 lakh passengers in four suburban sections.