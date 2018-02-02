CHENNAI: For most foodies, their equation with the golden fried potato fingers — French fries — is synonymous with the punch line ‘No one can eat just one’. If you are one of those who swears fries are nourishment, head to The Bombay Fries (TBF), a new place in Chennai that serves 25 varieties of those golden tubes! Tucked away in a lane at Sterling road, this 250 Square feet cafe, which has artsy doodles, also serves nine types of potato tornadoes, milkshakes, and is the perfect place for any ‘fries’ person to have a good time.

The 21-year-old Mumbai-based founder, Sanket Agarwal, shares, “I started R&D work for this in 2016 and opened my first outlet in February 2017 at Vile Parle East. I saw that fries were being sold as a main meal abroad and I thought of bringing this concept to India, but with flavours that will suit the Indian palate.” Sanket has opened branches in different cities in the last month — Dombivali, Mulund, Surat and Chennai. The three-week old outlet here has been receiving rave reviews and its Chennai operation managers, Jinesh and Harsh are ecstatic.

“Before we approached Sanket to talk about starting a franchise here, we had tasted the entire menu. What impressed us was that it was being made of fresh, high quality potatoes as opposed to the common frozen food-style fries.

That’s the USP. Actual potato fries have a different texture, feel and cut,” says Jinesh pointing to their 12mm sized potatoes. “The potatoes are handpicked and segregated according to their size — the bigger ones are used for the fries and the smaller ones for the tornadoes,” he explains. While the fries are served in ginormous boxes, the price is pocket-friendly and draws a huge footfall of college and school students from around the neighbourhood. “I believe in high quality and low margin.

It’s all about good food,” adds Sanket. From Peri Peri, Nutella, chilli cheese fries and red velvet, chocolate oreo, and Nutella shakes, to a variety of twisted fries, signature dishes like Amboo fries, tornado and shake, this café serves it all! “Amboo in Bhutanese means extraordinary and you bet all our Amboo signature dishes are!” grins Jinesh. So, is another franchise in Chennai on the cards? “As of now, we are working on streamlining our operations in this outlet and also tracking the response. Something might materialise in the future,” adds Jinesh.

The Bombay fries is located in

Nungambakkam. For details, call: 9884630026