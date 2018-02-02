CHENNAI: Phone snubbing was a lot more difficult in the past. It was harder to convince people sitting near you that there was something more appealing in the 2x2 inch screen than the ongoing conversation. The days of plain old Java were far behind that of Oreo. Despite the extreme pixelation, the slow processing speed, and the absence of any cool things that Android could do — all that fandom gamers required was that the needs of the fandom be satisfied. And they were.

We had games for all our childhood cartoons — a Scooby Doo skateboard game, a Tom and Jerry level-based runner among others. Most importantly, there were enough and more games in the Harry Potter franchise.

Although EA has now descended to the chasm of microtransactions, they did well back in the day. I could explore the chambers of Hogwarts albeit in low quality graphics and poor lighting — but I could still explore. The story detailing in these small games was quite striking. Important, but miniscule events mentioned in the book but left out in the movies was captured well by these games.

On the PlayStore, all we find now, apart from the expensive Lego version of HP, is ‘Fantastic Beasts: Cases’, which is a hidden-object game — evidently released to advertise the new movie series. The fandom is starved of good gaming content.

Harry Potter Go is supposed to release, but that’s an online game, and probably not out for another year. But last week, a new trailer revealed ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’. Finally, some promise that there is a future for those who still stay loyal to the fandom.

This is a mobile RPG, whose world is set during the time before the birth of Harry Potter (during Bill and Tonks’ days at school) — so there will be a few fan-favourite characters in-game along with some noticeable absences, like Harry himself.

Considering these new big-name releases, let’s not forget the old ones that made life a lot more enjoyable during those dark days on the small screen. We need to bring our franchises in line, give us more content. Fandom assemble!

