CHENNAI: “National Health Protection scheme is a good programme,” said K Senthil, president TN Government Doctors’ Association. “But, for Tamil Nadu, it doesn’t make much difference. Have to wait and see, how it will be implemented here and what are the diseases it will cover.”

“This scheme will benefit only corporate hospitals. Underprivileged will not be benefitted,” said GR Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality. “Instead some, people’s welfare scheme can be launched with the premium money that will be paid to the insurance company for this programme.”

Another doctor said providing free health care is the duty of the government and that availing free service is right of every individual. He said there is no need for third parties like insurance companies to get involved. “In CMCHIS also, these are the drawbacks. The government can directly give the funds to the hospitals to provide treatment. Instead, it brought in third party, a private health insurance company, which is an unnecessary hassle for the people,” the doctor added.

The doctor wanted to know that if two people in a family meet with an accident and require insurance money, will the government send one person back saying `two lakh cover per year was over for treating one person. “Isn’t the duty of the government to provide treatment for the second person also?” he asked.

Another doctor said it was not right to make patients run from pillar to post to get the paperwork done.

“Making patients to run here and there on paper work, when a majority of the people who come to government institutions are uneducated and underprivileged, is not justified,” the government hospital doctor said on condition of anonymity.