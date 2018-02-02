CHENNAI: Three more college students have been arrested for allegedly carrying weapons in a suburban train and chasing a group of students at Pattaravakkam railway station on Tuesday.

Three third year students, all aged 20 and students of Pachaiyappa’s College, were arrested at Avadi railway station on Thursday.

On Tuesday, students from Pachaiyappa’s and Presidency colleges were travelling in a train that started at Beach station and was heading to Arakkonam, when a fight broke out between Ambattur and Pattaravakkam.

After the train stopped at Pattaravakkam, a group of students with knives ran targeting students of Presidency College.

A video shot by one of the passengers showed a group of college students with their backpacks with long sharp weapons getting off the train and running and passengers, including women, scurrying for safety. In the melee, three students were injured. One student was arrested.