CHENNAI: Fifty years ago, Martin Hall, the first resident women’s hostel to be established at Madras Christian College brought a wind of change along with it. It was the first of its kind. Today, it stands as a testimony to the numerous women who have studied in the campus over the years. “It’s a celebration of womanhood and sisterhood,” says Brinda, a third year student, and one of the coordinators of the Martin Hall alumni reunion — ‘Retour au Paradis’.

The hostel was found on September 25, 1968, and named after Agnes Martin, wife of Rev Gavin Martin, a Scottish missionary. “He donated 1,000 pounds to the women’s hostel in 1990. As a tribute to that generosity, the women’s hostel was named as Martin Hall,” she shares, adding that the alumni reunion will also see participation from the first Martin Hall batch (1968-1969).

Aneena Paul, who was among the first to step foot in the hall, shares, “I initially stayed in the Guindy hostel where we were told that we were being shifted to the campus. In fact, we received the key from the architect and I was one of the first students to open the door to the hall during the informal inauguration.” Reminiscing the initial days in Martin Hall, she narrates, “We were amused by the hostel. The one in Guindy was in a very rural atmosphere.

It had its own charm but, what we had in Martin Hall was entirely different. Train rides from Guindy to the campus became unnecessary and the hostel made our life easier and memorable.” Another alumnus, Bibi P Francis, adds, “We were a gang of seven girls in Martin — from different departments. Though it has been 12 years since we graduated, we are still in touch.

We have become more like a family and are looking forward to visiting our room and become young again.” The reunion will have an informal campus walk, department visit, photoshoot, dinner campfire- cum-jam session and other fun activities. “We want the alumni to relive their Martin days and I am sure they are going to have a great time!” smiles Brinda.

‘Retour au Paradis’ will be held on Feb 9&10 at Martin Hall, Madras Christian College. For details, call: 9447895569 or visit: mcc.edu.in