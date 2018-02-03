CHENNAI: Chennaites will be able to sail through the summer without any shortage of drinking water with Andhra Pradesh agreeing to release three TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Krishna water by increasing the discharge from Kandaleru reservoir to the State, according to a senior official of Water Resources Department.

Caption

PWD chief engineer (Chennai), Water Resources Department, Murugu Subramanian told Express that talks were held with Andhra officials to increase the inflow to Poondi reservoir. The move comes after four reservoirs supplying water to city have less than 50% water after the North-East monsoon came to an end.

“The state has already got 0.8 tmc feet of water and Andhra Pradesh government has assured the delegation to supply 2.2 tmc feet of water. This will ensure the State has adequate water to weather the summer,” he said.

The official said that the State is currently getting 380 to 400 cusecs of Krishna water a day from Kandaleru reservoir. This will be increased to 600 cusecs to 650 cusecs a day, he added.

Barring the 2015 floods, Chennai had been struggling to get adequate water during the monsoon from the period 2012 to 2017.

Currently, the four reservoirs supplying water to the city have less than 50 per cent of water. Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam have 4,904 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. This is much higher when compared to last year’s level.