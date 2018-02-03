CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court, as an interim arrangement, has said the Bar Council of India in New Delhi, can take a decision under Sec. 15 (3) of the Advocates Act, 1961, with regard to holding elections to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Deferring its judgment to Monday (February 5) on a batch of PILs challenging the rules, more particularly the one stipulating that advocates having a minimum of 10 years experience at the Bar alone can contest the elections, the bench of Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose said the pendency of the writ petitions will not prevent BCI from taking a decision in accordance with law under section 15 (3) of the Advocates Act (dealing with power to State Councils to make/amend rules). Originally, the order was to have been delivered today (Friday).

Earlier, advocate Puhazh Gandhi, appearing for another advocate-petitioner G V Vairam Santosh of Velachery, submitted that Sec. 49 of the Advocates Act empowered only BCI to make the rules with regard to qualification for membership of a Bar Council and it does-not empower the State Bar Council or its special committee to prescribe any qualification. It does not empower it to frame rules with regard to qualification/disqualification of an advocate to be a member of the council. Hence, the resolution passed by the special committee on January 24 last, is per-se illegal, Gandhi contended.

Defending the rules, committee member and senior counsel R Singaravelan argued that the atmosphere to conduct elections was not the same in all States. Rules are framed to tackle the situation prevailing in each State. That is the primary reason the 10-year eligibility criterion has been mandated,” he said. Moreover, when the BCI keeps quiet without framing such rules for conducive conduct of election in Tamil Nadu, it does not prevent the State Bar Council from performing the job.