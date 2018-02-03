CHENNAI: The case relating to the death of a 31-year-old mechanic during sleep in his house at Madhavaram two months ago, has taken a new turn with post-mortem results revealing that he had been strangulated. Earlier, his wife had said he had died due to breathing problems. His wife has now been arrested in connection with the death, police said.

Police said Kathirvelu (31) resided with his wife Lakshmi and two children at Assissi Nagar in Madavaram. “On November 15, 2017, his wife informed police that Kathirvelu found it difficult to breathe and died in the house. Suspicious over this, the body was sent to Stanley government hospital for autopsy and a case was registered”, said Shanmugasundaram, Inspector, Madhavaram Milk Colony police station. Later, postmortem results revealed that there were strangulation marks on the body, the official said.